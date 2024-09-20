MCMC has not received complaints on GISBH products on social media - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has not received any complaints regarding Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding’s (GISBH) products being sold on social media platforms, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Typically, if the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living sees the need to remove content related to copyright or consumer issues, they can request it under Section 263 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, so far, I have not received any complaints through MCMC on this matter,“ he told reporters after the Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He was responding to a question about the need to take down GISBH’s advertisements or business products on social media platforms in light of the ongoing investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

On Sept 11, PDRM launched Op Global, rescuing 402 children from 20 shelters linked to the company in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Health screenings of 392 of the rescued children revealed they had suffered physical and emotional abuse. The children are also suspected of being exploited for labour, having been forced to sell products.

Subsequently, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, decreed that PDRM conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct and child abuse issues linked to GISBH’s charitable homes.