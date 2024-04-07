MCMC investigating ‘Bola Tribe’ over sensitive social media posts - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating viral posts from a social media account named ‘Bola Tribe’ that touched on sensitive issues related to race, religion and the royal institution (3R).

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC is also in the process of identifying the owner of the account.

“There is a strong possibility that this account is fake, as it has circulated posts containing content that could incite disharmony within society,” he told reporters after the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between MCMC and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) here today.

Buddhists and Taoists were reportedly disturbed by the circulation of inappropriate images of temples and shrines by the said account. The majority of netizens have also expressed concerns and called for action against the perpetrator.

In related developments, Fahmi said he will be visiting Singapore at the end of this month to meet with social media platform operators to emphasise the Malaysian government’s stance on compliance with local laws for them to continue operations.

“If these social media platforms wish to operate in Malaysia, they must adhere to our laws. We aim to ensure that posts touching on sensitive issues or attempting to provoke sentiments are minimised,” he said.