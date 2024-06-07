Cyberbullying: Fahmi to meet all social media platform providers this month

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will meet with all social media platform providers in Malaysia at the end of this month to address the management of cyberbullying issues.

He said the meeting was necessary as the Communications Ministry is unhappy with the commitment shown by platform providers in handling complaints related to this matter.

The management of cyberbullying on platforms such as TikTok, for instance, has been very disappointing and seemed to be taken lightly, Fahmi said.

“The meeting will also be attended by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Attorney General’s Chambers, and other stakeholders to review and scrutinise this matter based on the complaints received.

“We want comprehensive changes, and we want platform providers to be more responsible and to take action according to the laws of this country. They have gained significant profits from advertising revenue, so if there are any complaints, they are obliged to take appropriate action,” he said.

Fahmi told reporters after visiting the Malaysian Film Directors Association (FDAM) Convention and inspecting film production facilities at the Merdeka Finas Studio Complex in Ampang today.

Also present were FDAM chairman Datuk Afdlin Shauki and Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) president Rozaidi Jamil, better known as Zed Zaidi.

Meanwhile, on a viral case involving a TikTok influencer allegedly committing suicide due to cyberbullying, Fahmi said the matter has been handed over to the police for investigation.

“Regarding this case, I can confirm that the influencer had previously filed a complaint with the MCMC, but I want to emphasise that it was related to another issue and had nothing to do with the cyberbullying case purported to have led to her death.

“However, it is issues like these (cyberbullying) that underscore why the ministry and the government are determined to scrutinise and monitor social media content and platform management,” he said.

Fahmi said the government remains committed to enhancing online safety, especially for children and families, which includes issues such as fraud, sexual offences, online gambling and cyberbullying.