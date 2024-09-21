MCMC monitoring parody content involving GISBH - Teo

KULAI: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is actively monitoring social media content involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), including viral music videos that some quarters in the society have parodied.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said that the ministry will collaborate with the relevant agencies to investigate the parties responsible, should a request be made.

“Among the actions that can be taken is to take down the post (parody),” he said and advised the public to heed the advice of relevant authorities such as the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) and the police.

“If we receive a report on the matter, we will take action,“ she told reporters after visiting the site of Phase One of the JENDELA Communications Infrastructure at Felda Inas here today.

She said this in response to a question about certain individuals creating parodies of the GISDB issue on social media.