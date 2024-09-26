Ee Wei likely out of Artic Open after freak injury at ABM gym

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles player Toh Ee Wei is set to miss the Artic Open in Finland from Oct 8-13 after suffering a freak injury at the Akademi Badminton of Malaysia (ABM) gymnasium on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, required 16 stitches after sustaining injuries caused by broken glass when she slipped while holding a dumbbell during an afternoon workout session.

Fortunately, the injury affected her left arm and not her dominant playing hand.

“I consider myself lucky that the glass didn’t hit my head or playing hand, as the situation could have been much worse. However, I did suffer a grade two muscle tear in my back.

“One of the ABM physiotherapists rushed me to the hospital after we were told that the ambulance would take some time,“ said Ee Wei, who is now resting in her hometown of Bachang, Melaka.

The 2024 Korea Open champion added that her parents were so worried that they drove from Melaka to see her immediately after learning about the incident.

Ee Wei and her partner, Chen Tang Jie, are scheduled to participate in the BWF World Tour Super 750 Denmark Open from Oct 15-20, but their participation depends on her recovery, which could take up to two weeks.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), when contacted, said they will release an official statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, BAM Coaching Director Rexy Mainaky confirmed that Ee Wei sustained injuries on her left hand and back, forcing her to miss several tournaments, including the Arctic and Denmark Open.

“Ee Wei needed several stitches and will not be able to play in the next few tournaments. The important thing is she’s alright, and we expect her to recover in a few weeks.

“Her condition is being closely monitored by the medical team, and we will provide updates on her progress in due course,“ he said via BAM social media platforms tonight.

BAM also wished her a swift recovery and looked forward to seeing her back on court soon, the post read.