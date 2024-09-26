Gaza death toll tops 41,500 as Israel kills 39 more Palestinians

ANKARA: At least 39 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct 7 to 41,534, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Health Ministry in the embattled enclave on Thursday.

A ministry statement stated that some 96,092 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 39 people and injured 86 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip for nearly a year since Oct 7.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

- Bernama, Anadolu