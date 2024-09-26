46 people drown in eastern India during bathing rituals

NEW DELHI: At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking ritual dips during a Hindu festival in eastern India, local media reported on Thursday.

The drownings in rivers and ponds occurred in 15 districts of the state of Bihar since Wednesday during the festival of “Jitiya”, also known as “Jivitputrika.”

Mothers observe a fast on the occasion to seek divine blessings for the prosperity and well-being of their children.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in a social media post said seven children drowned in two locations in the Aurangabad district and announced a solatium of 400,000 rupees (about RM19,800) each to the families of the deceased.