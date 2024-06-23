MCMC records statement from FB user over offensive post against child

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, recorded the statement of a Facebook user at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters last Friday (June 21) regarding an offensive social media post against a child.

In a statement today, MCMC said that this was in response to a complaint about the owner of the Facebook account ‘Adeline Chang’, who allegedly posted a picture of a child with an offensive caption.

“Previously, MCMC had issued a Notice of Attendance to the suspect in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

“A mobile phone and a SIM card believed to belong to the suspect, used to upload the content in question, have been seized to assist in the investigation,” it said.

The statement said that the investigation is conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

The section prohibits the transmission of communications through network facilities or application services that are obscene or aimed at offending or disturbing others, it said.

MCMC also reminded the public to exercise caution before uploading or sharing any content, particularly those involving children.

The statement added that MCMC is committed to raising awareness to protect the safety of children through collaboration with various parties and ensuring strict action is taken against those who mistreat children.