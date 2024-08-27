MCMC to conduct public inquiry on social media, internet messaging licence framework

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will conduct a public inquiry on the proposed licensing requirements for social media and internet messaging service providers.

In a statement today, MCMC announced that the inquiry aims to ensure the final framework is fair, effective, and meets the needs of both the industry and the public.

It added since the Cabinet approved the framework on March 8, engagements with a broad spectrum of stakeholders including service providers, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and law enforcement agencies have also been held.

“These ongoing engagements have been vital in developing a regulatory framework that addresses the needs and concerns of all parties,“ it said.

MCMC said the licensing requirement for social media and internet messaging service providers with at least eight million registered users was introduced as a key step towards a safer online environment, including in addressing issues of online gambling, scams, and pornography.

“The regulatory framework was designed to ensure the online ecosystem remains open, secure, and trustworthy for all users while encouraging innovation and investment.

“...The formulated class licence application threshold applies to the service providers and the end users require no registration,” it said.

MCMC said a five-month grace period had been provided for all platforms to comply with the licensing requirements. It will actively engage with service providers to facilitate the smooth transition into the framework by Jan 1, next year.

“Considering this, MCMC urges service providers to make every effort to ensure their operations align with local laws and regulations,“ it added.