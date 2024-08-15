MCPF warns against letting minors operate vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is strongly urged not to normalise allowing minors to operate vehicles, as it poses significant dangers and can lead to fatal consequences.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice chairman Datuk Seri Ayub Yaakob issued this warning in light of recent incidents involving minors who were allegedly driving cars and riding motorcycles belonging to family members.

He said such cases, which are often reported in suburban and rural areas, not only endanger other road users but also pose a serious threat to pedestrians.

“MCPF views these incidents as a result of inadequate supervision by adults, particularly parents and guardians,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that many parents in these areas tend to allow their children to operate motor vehicles without proper oversight.

“More concerning is that these minors often neglect essential safety measures, such as wearing helmets and seat belts and tend to drive recklessly,“ he said.

Ayub stressed that allowing minors to drive is a clear violation of the Road Transport Act 1987. Furthermore, parents and guardians can be charged with ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to RM20,000 in fines or a prison sentence of up to 10 years, or both.

He also urged the public to report such incidents to the authorities rather than sharing them on social media, as doing so may violate subsection 15(2) of the Child Act 2001.

On July 29, a 12-year-old boy driving a Perodua Viva in Puchong, Selangor, went viral on social media.

On Aug 9, a tragic incident in Bachok, Kelantan, saw a 16-month-old girl drown after a tricycle ridden by a 12-year-old boy plunged into a three-metre-deep canal.