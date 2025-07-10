A Malaysian man’s breakfast took a stomach-turning turn when he discovered a cockroach in his packet of nasi lemak.

In a viral Threads post, user @scsyrh shared that her father was peeling a hard-boiled egg when he noticed something odd buried in the rice.

Curious, he pulled it out — only to find an entire cockroach.

“My dad was peeling the egg when he noticed something strange. He pulled it out and there it was,” she wrote.

She also posted a photo showing the roach nestled on top of the rice, sending shivers down netizens’ spines.

The post quickly went viral, sparking hundreds of reactions and a mix of disgust and humour from netizens.

“Hmm, the sambal must’ve been too spicy for its eyes,” joked @yumyhaylen.

“Did you ask for extra side dishes?” teased @saye_lynn, adding crying emojis.

“Wow, is that an extra topping, sis?” chimed in @rlsheraa.

Others were horrified: “I just want to know — did the cockroach crawl in during packing, or was it cooked together with the sambal?” asked @ainajwabd.

“That’s not a cockroach, that’s a fish cake shaped like one,” quipped @msrbj1993.