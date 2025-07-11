YSIJ donates medical equipment to Hospital Sultanah Aminah

JOHOR BAHRU: Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) today donated various medical equipment to Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) here, in an effort to support the hospital’s efforts to improve healthcare services.

Among the donated items were hospital beds, adjustable sofa chairs, a transport incubator, Basic Life Support (BLS) resuscitation equipment and training manikins.

The donation was handed over by the foundation’s Trustee Datuk Avinderjit Singh to Johor Health Director Dr Mohtar Pungut.

HSAJB Deputy Director I, Dr Redzuan Ab Hamid said the contribution is highly meaningful, especially in enhancing comfort for patients.

“The donation includes new beds which will replace the old and worn-out ones, thereby improving patient comfort,” he told the Royal Press Office (RPO).

The event was also highlighted through a post on the official Facebook page of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, which featured several photos of the handover ceremony.

During the same event, a total of 120 care packages containing food and personal items were also distributed to patients in the hospital’s West Ward.