Mechanic held, over 21kg of syabu worth RM697,717 seized

BENTONG: The police have dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate following the arrest of a man and the seizure of over 21 kilogrammes (kg) of suspected syabu (methamphetamine), valued at RM697,717, at the Genting Sempah Rest and Service Area (RSA) on Thursday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that in an operation conducted at about 12.20 pm, the 34-year-old suspect, who worked as a mechanic and sold vehicle spare parts, was believed to be waiting for customers to buy drugs.

During the inspection of the suspect’s Honda Jazz, officers discovered 20 transparent plastic packets containing the suspected syabu, concealed in a black bag located in the rear passenger seat.

“Subsequently, a raid on the suspect’s residence in the Klang Valley resulted in the seizure of a Vespa Sprint 150 ABS motorcycle valued at RM20,000, bringing the total value of the seized items to RM717,788,” he said at a press conference held at the Bentong district police headquarters.

He added that the suspect tested negative for drugs, but records show he has three prior criminal convictions for drug-related offences.

He said further investigation uncovered that the suspect was involved in a network that sold drugs to the local market, primarily dealing in cash transactions. The suspect would contact suppliers to procure the drugs.

“We believe this syndicate has been operational since early 2024, sourcing methamphetamine from the Klang Valley and using the RSA as a transit hub for distribution.

“With over 21kg of syabu seized, it is estimated that this quantity could potentially service up to 42,286 drug users, “he said.

The suspect has been remanded until Thursday to assist with the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In an unrelated case, Yahaya said that the police have yet to find any leads regarding the disappearance of 17-year-old student Nur Aina Faqihah Sharizan, who has been missing from her home in Lurah Bilut since July 15.

Despite investigations involving the victim’s close friends, no significant clues have emerged. It is known that the student had previously gone missing but was subsequently found. Those with information on her current whereabouts are urged to come forward.’