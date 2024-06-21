Mechanic pleads not guilty to attempted murder of ex-wife’s fiance

GEORGE TOWN: A mechanic pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempted murder of a man believed to be the fiancé of his ex-wife last week.

Muhammad Hafizi Burhan, 33, made the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Ooi Sheow Yean.

The accused is charged with intending to cause the death of Mohariez Mokhtar by stabbing him with a 5cm silver folding knife.

He allegedly committed the offence in the corridor of a residential flat on Jalan Bukit Gambir here at 5.50 am on June 10.

Deputy public prosecutor Syairah Khalil, who handled the case, did not offer bail to the accused, who is a father of two and was not represented by a lawyer.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine, and if the act causes injury, imprisonment may extend to 20 years.

The court did not grant him bail and set July 24 for document submission.

Muhammad Hafizi was also charged in the Magistrate’s Court with committing criminal intimidation against his ex-wife, Asma Wahab, at the same place at around 7 am on May 30.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both. Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi did not grant bail to the accused and set July 24 for mention.

In a separate court, Magistrate Azlan Basri sentenced Muhammad Hafizi to 15 months in prison from the date of conviction after he pleaded guilty to committing mischief by breaking the front windscreen and door window of Asma’s car, causing losses amounting to RM1,500.

He committed the offence at about 10.10 pm on April 2 in front of the same flat on Jalan Bukit Gambir.