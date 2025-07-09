Traffic policeman murder case moved to Kuching High Court

KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court has ordered the transfer of a murder case involving a Bukit Aman traffic policeman to the High Court.

The accused, Lance Corporal Genesis Nitchell David Reddy, 30, is charged with causing the death of Muhammad Zaki Iderus, 34, in an April 26 incident at Jalan Stephen Yong.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan issued the transfer order after the prosecution submitted the post-mortem report. Deputy public prosecutor Adriana Maisarah Mohd Farid confirmed that a new charge will be filed in the High Court, though no hearing date has been set.

Genesis was initially charged on May 7 under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and at least 12 cane strokes. No plea was recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The victim, Muhammad Zaki, died from gunshot wounds inside a car during the incident. Genesis is represented by lawyers Russel Lim, Brenden Ting, and Zoe Chan from the National Legal Aid Foundation. - Bernama