Media centre facilitates Sungai Bakap by-election coverage

NIBONG TEBAL: The opening of a media centre for the Sungai Bakap by-election by the Communications Ministry through the Information Department (JaPen) has been beneficial for media personnel covering various events over the past two weeks.

Due to the difficulty of finding suitable locations in this small town of Sungai Bakap to write news reports, the media centre, equipped with various facilities, including high-speed internet access, serves as an ideal spot for media personnel to complete their daily tasks.

Penang JaPen director Hasmiza Hussin said the centre could comfortably accommodate up to 40 people at one time.

“There is also a special area for press conferences. Four to five department staff are always on hand to assist media personnel in obtaining information,” she said after inspecting the operation of the media centre located at the Jawi Rakan Muda Complex here yesterday.

The media centre operates from 9 am to 9 pm, starting June 22 until polling day on July 6.

According to Hasmiza, a complaint counter has been set up for media personnel and the public to report any issues related to internet and telecommunications coverage managed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Gazette journalist Malinda Abdul Malik thanked the ministry and JaPen for providing comfortable facilities for media personnel throughout the by-election coverage.

“Lunch is also provided daily, so we don’t need to go elsewhere for food,” she said.

Berita Harian journalist Nur Izzati Mohamad said the fast internet access has made it easier for media personnel to quickly send news reports.

She added that the centre’s strategic location, near most task locations and with ample parking space, is highly convenient.

The Sungai Bakap by-election sees a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Abidin Ismail of Perikatan Nasional.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.