Media key to MADANI Government’s vision for an inclusive society - Nik Kamaruzaman

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government remains committed to building an inclusive society capable of addressing current challenges while preparing for future changes.

Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications And Creative Industry) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin said to achieve that, the media must keep playing its crucial role as the Fourth Estate.

“The media is a powerful force in shaping public opinion and promoting national unity. The government is dedicated to engaging with the media industry through important institutions such as the National Press Club (NPC), particularly when it comes to media fraternity development.

“This engagement needs to be meaningful, taking into account best practices, the rapidly changing technology and the norms that we hold dear in our society.

“We must continue to work together for the ultimate benefit of the rakyat,” he said in his speech at the NPC Diamond Jubilee Awards here tonight.

Also present at the event were Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan, NPC vice-president cum event organising chairperson Farrah Naz Karim, Bernama Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.