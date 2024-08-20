Melaka expected to receive 200,000 international tourists via Genting Dream Cruise

MELAKA: Melaka is expected to receive about 200,000 international tourists through 52 Genting Dream Cruise voyages involving the Singapore-Melaka route starting in November.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said Resort World Cruises, which operates the luxury cruise ship, will introduce the ‘2 Night Cruises’ package by making Melaka their new stopover destination.

“The presence of Genting Dreams Cruise in Melaka with this 2 Night Cruises package is an excellent opportunity to promote Melaka as an international tourist destination.

“During the 12 hours of docking in Melaka, I believe these visitors have plenty of time to enjoy the beauty of heritage, culture, food and shopping experiences that are readily offered in Melaka,“ he said at a press conference at his office in Seri Negeri here today.

Also present were Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Exco Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and RW Cruises Pte Ltd president Michael Goh.

He said the Melaka tourism sector showed encouraging development with the number of tourists recorded until July 2024 reaching 8,714,386 people, an increase of 84.55 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

He said the increase in the number of tourists reflected the confidence and variety of tourism products offered in Melaka as a preferred tourist destination.