PETALING JAYA: The Melaka Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (KPDN) has received more than 90 complaints on food premises overcharging customers since the beginning of this year.

Its director Norena Jaafar said among the common complaints include charges for a small portion of sambal belacan at RM3, a single piece of fried chicken priced at RM8.50, plain fried noodles costing RM7 and food packaging charges of 70 sen, as reported by Kosmo Online.

“Last year, we received 77 complaints, with 12 of them were found guilty of not displaying signs, while the rest were related to misleading price signs,“ she was quoted as saying, adding that these are the tactics used by the owners.

Norena also said that they gave various reasons, including miscalculations, sudden price hikes of food items during festive seasons, forgetting to update prices, and even blaming foreign shop assistants.

“There is also a case of a pomfret tail part being charged at RM15, while the actual price is RM8. When a complaint is made, they claim it was a mistake,“ she added.