Melaka police receive four reports on ‘Free Bible Course’ promotion in front of surau

MELAKA: Melaka police have received four reports regarding activities involving the distribution of pamphlets related to the Bible and the promotion of Christianity in front of Surau Warisan near the Stadthuys Building, Banda Hilir here last Saturday.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Zainol Samah said that all the reports were received yesterday, with complaints made by four individuals, including staff from the Melaka Islamic Religious Department.

“The reports were made following a viral video on TikTok showing a group of individuals distributing pamphlets or promoting Christianity to the public in front of the surau.

“The complainants have requested the police to investigate and take firm action against the individuals featured in the viral video,“ he said in a statement here today.

Previously, a 16-second video on TikTok went viral, showing a group of individuals promoting ‘Free Bible Courses’ in front of Surau Warisan, a popular tourist area.

The video, recorded by a rickshaw rider in the area, raised questions about the intentions and appropriateness of the group’s activities promoting the Bible in front of a Muslim place of worship.