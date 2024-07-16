Melaka targets 10 Cellular Service Quality Tests annually - Exco

JASIN: The state government aims to conduct at least 10 rounds of Cellular Service Quality Tests annually to assess and enhance mobile network performance in Melaka.

State Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communications Committee chairman, Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, said the tests would be conducted in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and relevant government agencies and telcos.

“The tests will be conducted along identified routes, focusing on complaints received and issues such as voice call quality, dropped calls, broadband, and coverage in 100% populated areas.

“So far, we have conducted two rounds of testing. We will continue them in stages until the end of this year,“ he told reporters at the state legislative assembly’s Development and Coordination Committee Office in Asahan today.

Also present were state MCMC director Syed Isa Alsagoff, state Information Department director Ab Rasil Hajatil, and Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Mohd Jailani Deraman.

Previously, Fairul Nizam participated in Voice Calls and Internet Quality Tests covering a route spanning 79 kilometres from Sungai Petai, Rembia, to Asahan.

He explained that the tests were conducted along major communication routes between Alor Gajah, Jasin, and areas identified with low coverage and significant population distribution.

“In light of this, related service providers were given a month to take prompt action and report on their improvement works to the state government through MCMC,“ he said.

He added that the state government aims to construct 11 telecommunications towers under Phase Two of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), which started early this year, to ensure 100% broadband coverage in populated areas by the end of 2025.

He also highlighted that between January and June last year, MCMC Melaka issued nine compliance notices under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to ensure adherence to government-set standards for follow-up actions.