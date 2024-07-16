Influencer couple, two others released from remand on bail

PUTRAJAYA: Four individuals, including an influencer couple, were released from remand custody after their detention order ended today.

According to sources, they were ordered to post bail of RM100,000 each, with RM20,000 in cash and the remaining RM80,000 unsecured, with one surety.

They were also ordered to report to the MACC office once a month, or when required until the conclusion of the investigation, added the source.

MACC Investigation Division senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the matter when contacted.

On July 10, the MACC arrested all the individuals when they went to provide statements at its headquarters for alleged involvement in the embezzlement of public donations.

The couple is suspected of engaging in the misdemeanour since 2020 by allegedly misappropriating the collected donations.