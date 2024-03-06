Menteris Besar, Chief Ministers congratulate king on His Majesty’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers, through their respective social media accounts, prayed and conveyed their utmost congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration, today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that he, on behalf of Bangsa Johor, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Sultan Ibrahim on His Majesty’s official birthday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari prayed that Allah bestows His Majesty with long life and that His Majesty’s reign is always blessed.

“I, and all subjects, pray that His Majesty will always be blessed with greatness, sovereignty and prosperity while on the throne of the Federal Government,” he said.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail prayed that His Majesty always be in Allah’s grace and mercy, and that His Majesty’s reign is always blessed.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof along with the state executive council members, assemblymen and the people of Melaka, conveyed their best wishes to the King on His Majesty’s official birthday.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor; Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Nassuruddin Daud, also extended their congratulatory messages and best wishes to Sultan Ibrahim.

Menteri Besar of Terengganu, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, on behalf of the state government and the people of Terengganu, prayed that Allah bestows His Majesty with long life and blesses His Majesty’s government.