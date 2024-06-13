Meta, MCMC to conduct awareness campaign on online safety practices

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta has agreed to collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other stakeholders to conduct a national awareness campaign on online safety practices.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the joint effort will also include the online safety campaign for children and families, which will be launched soon.

“Following the commitment expressed by Meta in a meeting on April 8, 2024, I was briefed yesterday on the efforts and improvements to strengthen online safety for users in Malaysia.

“These aspects include age verification for children under 13 as well as monitoring of harmful content such as online gambling, fake news and the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Fahmi said Meta’s efforts to reduce adverse content and protect the safety of online users are commendable, adding that he hoped this commitment will continue.