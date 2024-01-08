Meta removes Muhyiddin’s condolence posting for Haniyeh

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook post expressing condolences over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed by Meta yesterday.

Taking to Facebook, today, Muhyiddin shared a screenshot today of Meta’s notification about the removal, citing a violation of community standards.

“Facebook has taken down the message of condolences to the late Ismail Haniyeh. No further information was provided,“ he wrote.

Earlier today, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a stern warning against Meta for removing his social media post expressing condolences for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“It is absurd to consider posts honouring a fighter striving to liberate his homeland from oppression and suffering as dangerous,” he wrote on his Facebook post along with a few screenshots of Instagram and Facebook notifications stating why his posts were removed.

“My stern warning to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice and stop acting as instruments of the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime!”

Anwar’s posts expressing his condolences to Hamas official Dr. Basem Naim over the death of Ismail were removed from Meta-owned platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

On Instagram, the content was removed because it referenced “dangerous individuals and organisations.”

A notification from Facebook stated that the prime minister’s post was removed for containing elements that praised or supported people or organisations defined as dangerous.

The notification shared in a screenshot in his post today said, “It appears you shared or sent symbols, praise, or support of people and organisations that we define as dangerous, or followed them.”