MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong winds warning for most states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds have been forecast in almost all states up to 9 tonight.

A warning issued at 5.55 pm by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected across Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Labuan.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated in several Kedah districts, including Langkawi, Yan, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu, as well as in Penang (Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, and Seberang Perai Selatan).

Perak is also expected to experience the same conditions in Kerian; Larut, Matang and Selama; Hulu Perak; Kuala Kangsar; Manjung; Kinta; Perak Tengah; and Kampar, while Kelantan will see thunderstorms and heavy rain in Pasir Mas, Jeli, and Tanah Merah.

In Terengganu, the affected areas include Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, and Kemaman.

Whereas in Pahang, thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are predicted for Cameron Highlands; Lipis; Raub; Jerantut; Bentong; Temerloh; Bera; Pekan, and Rompin.

Meanwhile, Johor is expected to experience similar conditions in Tangkak; Segamat; Muar; Kluang; Mersing; Kulai; Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru.

For Sarawak, similar conditions are expected in Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya); Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan, Miri, and Marudi); and Limbang.

In Sabah, the affected areas include the interior regions of Sipitang; Tenom; Kuala Penyu; Beaufort; Nabawan, and Keningau, as well as Kota Belud on the West Coast.

According to MetMalaysia, the warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour, which are imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.

“A thunderstorm warning is a short-term alert valid for no more than six hours per issuance,“ it stated.