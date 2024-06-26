PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is very disappointed and saddened by the decision of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and members of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), particularly its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, regarding the fine imposed on Selangor FC for failing to play in the Charity Shield match on May 10.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he was extremely upset with the latest MFL decision, which he considered to be irresponsible, made without compassion, inhuman and showed no concern for the cruelty that occurred.

“I am shocked and disappointed because Datuk Hamidin was not serious in speaking up although he was formerly the secretary-general of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) from 1995 to 2013, has so much experience in Selangor football and also received the Dato’ Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (DSIS) award from me.

“I view the punishment meted out, namely the RM100,000 fine, compensation for the losses incurred by the host team and MFL, three points deduction and playing the 14th Super League match behind closed doors, as not making sense and excessive since the opposition team had been awarded victory and all three points,” he said in a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today.

Sultan Sharafuddin, also the FAS Patron, said he had consented to Selangor FC sending a request to postpone the Charity Shield match because the Selangor FC players were still traumatised and feared for their safety following the acid attack on Selangor and national stalwart Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim on May 5.

However, the MFL rejected their request and handed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) a 3-0 win and the Charity Shield.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he has been involved in domestic football since 1968 when the FAS was helmed by Datuk Seri Harun Idris, who retired in 1990.

“During that period, I never witnessed a situation like this. Sports, which should be a platform for unity among people of various races, has now been tainted with violence.

“Worse still, the MFL and FAM are not serious at all in speaking up and taking necessary preventive measures against violence and cruelty that happens to players,” said the Selangor Ruler.

Sultan Sharafuddin was also surprised that the MFL and FAM did not show any sympathy for those affected and reminded that what occurred would not only mar the credibility of local football but also ‘crush’ the spirit and direction of Selangor FC.

“I am now only serving as a Patron in FAS. However, if I were to hold the FAS and Selangor FC leadership, I would not hesitate to withdraw the Selangor team from the Super League for a certain period,” he said.

He also said that football is a popular sport that unites Malaysians with its high spirit of sportsmanship and the MFL’s extreme actions do not symbolise that spirit at all, adding that it would, instead, only tarnish the image of the local football industry and the people’s support.

“I want to remind the MFL, be careful in making decisions,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.

