MH17: M’sia reiterates commitment to a transparent judicial process

PUTRAJAYA: The Government of Malaysia reiterates its commitment to a judicial process that is conducted transparently under international law against parties responsible for the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a statement commemorating the tenth anniversary of the downing of Flight MH17 today said the government is resolute that the process must pursue truth, justice and accountability and is committed to seeking justice for the families of the victims.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy, our nation rallied together, united in grief and determination. We vowed to seek justice for those lost, and hold accountable those responsible for this senseless act,” it said.

MOT also reiterates its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragedy.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down in the eastern part of Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard.

On Nov 17, 2022, the Hague District Court sentenced two former Russian intelligence agents, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinskiy, along with a Ukrainian separatist leader, Leonid Kharchenko, to life in prison after finding them guilty on charges of causing the crash of MH17 and the murders of all 298 people on board.

Another Russian, Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted of the same charges.