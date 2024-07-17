Malaysia Rail Industry Corp welcomes Berjaya Rail on board

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Rail Industry Corporation (Maric) has welcomed Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd as a new member in a ceremony held in Cyberjaya.

Berjaya Rail is a subsidiary of Berjaya Land Bhd.

Berjaya Rail has expanded its core business to include transport and is currently actively participating in the Request for Information by MyHSR Corp for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Berjaya Land group CEO, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, who is also a board member of Berjaya Rail, said, “Berjaya Rail is committed to working closely with stakeholders such as Maric to enhance and develop local rail industry capabilities to create a robust ecosystem where local companies can thrive and compete on a global scale, especially in the HSR-related field.”

Meanwhile, Maric president Datuk Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman said, “Maric has always been at the forefront of driving initiatives that strengthen the local rail industry. The inclusion of Berjaya Rail into our network underscores our commitment to fostering a collaborative environment that benefits all stakeholders.”

Maric and Berjaya Rail will work together to drive advancements in the rail industry, aligning with the national vision of becoming a leading rail hub in the region and contributing to the overall economic development of Malaysia.

Berjaya Rail CEO Farizul Baharom received the membership confirmation letter and certificate of membership from Maric.