MIC launches service centre to empower Indian women

PETALING JAYA: The MIC’s recent launch of a one-stop service centre is set to empower Indian women and assist them in overcoming socio economic difficulties through counselling, guidance and legal assistance.

Wanita MIC chief and Kemelah state assemblywoman Saraswati Nallathamby said the centre, located at its Jalan Rahmat headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, will also provide comprehensive support and resources for Indian women to access vital government services.

“The centre begins operations (tomorrow) and will be open from 10am to 4pm on the first and third Thursday of each month. Visitors must come in person for consultation.”

Saraswati said it will offer professional counselling for women facing emotional or psychological challenges, including stress, anxiety and depression.

“The centre also provides support for victims of domestic violence, abuse and harassment as well as crisis intervention services for those urgently in need of help.

“We acknowledge the high incidence of domestic violence and abuse faced by some Indian women and their inability to access help and support. As such, the centre will provide them with legal assistance related to family law and legal aid to overcome their domestic issues.”

She said victims will also be provided with counselling and offered other measures in a safeand supportive environment so that they can reclaim their lives.

The centre will also provide general healthcare advice and referrals to ensure women have access to essential medical information and healthcare providers.

She said the service will help women navigate the healthcare system, address any concerns and guide them to the appropriate resources for their specific needs.

“We will also provide mental health awareness through dedicated programmes and wellness initiatives to reduce the stigma and promote self-care practices.”

To promote their independence, the centre will offer assistance in managing a business and guidance on business planning, marketing strategies and management practices.

She said with this knowledge, Indian women can step up economically and navigate the challenges they will face in the entrepreneurial landscape.

The centre will complement this with financial literacy programmes, which are potentially designed to educate Indians on skills such as budgeting, saving and investing.

“We will equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed financial decisions and promote independence, so women can gain greater control over their financial future and contribute to their families and communities.”

She said the centre will tackle the limited access to education for Indian women, particularly those in rural areas and the lower income groups.

“We will provide them with the resources, mentorship and information on educational opportunities as we recognise the serious challenges they face in securing stable and well paying jobs.

“Many Indian women find themselves in informal or low-paying jobs which limits their economic independence and overall quality of life.”

As part of this move, Saraswati said the centre will provide job training and career counselling to help them enhance their skills and improve employability.

“The ultimate goal of the centre is to bridge the gap with the other races by facilitating access to assistance programmes and empowering them to secure the required financial resources to enhance their quality of life.”