Millah Abraham deviant teachings under control, police surveillance - IGP

KUALA KRAI: The Millah Abraham cult’s erroneous doctrine and deviant teachings in the country are under control and placed under surveillance, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

In fact, he said the heretical teachings of the sect were not only being monitored by the police but also by state Islamic religious departments.

“We are also aware that the cult of Millah Abraham has an estimated 5,000 followers and the increase in that number occurred during the (COVID-19) MCO (Movement Control Order) period,” he told a press conference after the launch of Kampung Angkat MADANI programme in Kampung Jenal, Dabong, here today.

Razarudin said this when asked about the latest development in the police investigation into the spread of deviant teachings in the country.

He said during the MCO, many people could not leave their homes and the cult members had taken the opportunity to use social media to spread the cult’s erroneous doctrine founded by a teacher from Indonesia, Ahmad Musadeq, in 2012.

“Police have made various arrests involving the followers of the cult across the country,” he said, adding that 14 of the followers had also been charged in court in Johor.