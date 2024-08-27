WHILE the durian is well-loved in Malaysia, there are Malaysians out there who have a conflicting relationship with the king of fruits.

Having a rather distinct scent, one can either love it or despise it eventhough they enjoy consuming the fruit.

Recently, a woman showed a creative but risky idea to prevent being overwhelmed by the smell of durian while driving.

While she is a fan of the iconic fruit, she detests the smell, explaining in the comments section of the video that she gets a headache when in a car with durian in it.

Nani Roslan in a TikTok video placed the plastic bag carrying three containers of durian on her car’s front bonnet, securing the package with the help of the windshield wiper.

While many shared Nana’s similar feelings regarding durian, they doubted her method as it may pose a high risk of the containers falling off the vehicle, especially id she brakes all of a sudden.

Others suggested other methods to go about the issue of transporting the fruit without dealing with the smell.

“You should wrap the durian with newspaper. The smell will be absorbed (by the paper). I once brought home frozen durian from Ipoh to Shah Alam (using this method) and it was fine,” a netizen said.

“Get a foam box or an ice box to store the durian. It really works considering the many times I have brought back durians (in the car),” another user chimed in.

