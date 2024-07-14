MINDEF awaiting Kuwait agreement for Hornet procurement - Khaled

SERI ISKANDAR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is awaiting the Kuwaiti government’s agreement for the procurement of F/A-18 Legacy Hornet aircraft meant for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that Malaysia is interested in the acquisition following discussions with Kuwait and deployed a technical team to assess the aircraft in June.

“We are in the process and hope the Kuwaiti government will consider our request. We have not submitted it formally, but they are aware because we have sent our team to evaluate the aircraft.

“We found that it is suitable for our use. It aligns with our plans to have air force assets capable of supporting operations and addressing the challenges we face within our country today,“ he said after officiating the Parit Division UMNO Representative Meeting 2024 here today.

In June, a technical team from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) visited Kuwait to discuss matters related to the procurement.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled also explained that there are ongoing plans to acquire new assets, such as helicopters, depending on the nation’s financial situation.

“The Ministry of Finance is considering these matters. With the region becoming increasingly dynamic and conflicts on the rise, Malaysia needs to ensure its preparedness with assets.

“... and also our forces, so we can maintain peace and sovereignty. Not for attack but to safeguard our sovereignty and national defense,“ he said.

He was addressing inquiries regarding RMAF’s previous decision to lease Leonardo AW 139 helicopters to replace the decommissioned Sikorsky S-61 Nuri and to reduce dependence on the EC 725AP models.