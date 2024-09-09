MINDEF supports UN’s efforts for peacekeepers to use AI in military operations

SEOUL: The Ministry of Defence supports the United Nations’ (UN) efforts and initiatives to study and to examine the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for peacekeepers under the world body’s umbrella when carrying out their duties.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this is because AI technology was increasingly being applied in the military field worldwide.

“Following a bilateral meeting with the UN today, they will bring this issue to the UN level to examine the effectiveness of using AI technology in military operations.

“This will be a key focus at the UN’s upcoming meetings and discussions over the next two months,” he told reporters after a close door meeting with UN’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Nakamitsu Izumu, here today.

Also present at that meeting was Chief of Staff Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad.