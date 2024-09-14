Minimum qualification for entry into civil service raised to SPM

KUALA LUMPUR: In line with changes to the national education policy and increased access to upper secondary education, the minimum qualification for entry into the civil service has been raised to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

As a result, 11 service schemes that previously required the Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) or Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR) will be upgraded to service schemes requiring SPM qualifications.

According to the 2024 Service Circular Number 1 on the Implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) for Federal Civil Service Officers, the affected service schemes include forest rangers under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) grades G11 and G14, and wildlife assistants.

Other roles impacted by the change include vehicle drivers, heavy machinery operators, public assistants, and plant operators, under grades H11, H14, H16, and H18; security guards (KP11, KP14, KP16, KP18); health assistants (U11, U14, U16, U18); as well as parliamentary ushers, notice servers, and operations assistants (N11, N14, N16, N18).

The circular also notes that the service schemes for vehicle drivers, heavy machinery operators, public assistants, plant operators, parliamentary ushers, notice servers, and operations assistants will be merged into a new SPM-qualified service scheme known as General Service Assistant, classified under the Skills Service (H).

Current holders of the positions will be reappointed under the new General Service Assistant scheme.

“The health assistant service scheme will also be upgraded to an SPM-qualified scheme, with existing holders being reappointed to this new service scheme.

“In addition, the security guard service scheme will be discontinued, and existing holders will be reappointed to the SPM-qualified Security Assistant scheme,“ read the circular published on the Public Service Department (JPA) website yesterday.

The PT3 or PMR-qualified forest ranger and wildlife assistant service schemes will be abolished, and current holders will be reappointed to SPM-qualified versions of these roles.

Meanwhile, the circular also announced that the qualification for 26 SPM-level service schemes will be expanded to include the Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), while 11 diploma and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) service schemes will now accept the Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM) and Malaysian Advanced Skills Diploma (DLKM).

This recognition of TVET qualifications takes into account fields relevant to the job scope within the service schemes and provides skilled candidates with opportunities to join the civil service.

Further information may be obtained at https://sspa.jpa.gov.my/index.php/pekeliling.