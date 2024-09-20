Ministries and gov’t agencies’ overseas trips now require ministerial approval - PM Anwar

PUCHONG: All projects, trips and tasks abroad involving government ministries, companies and agencies must be referred to their respective ministry secretaries-general and department heads and approved by the ministers, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the decision to require ministerial approval was made because some boards within government companies and agencies appeared to be making decisions in their own interests.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he had personally cancelled an application involving a ministry and government agency, which had registered 68 staff members to attend a small exhibition in Paris.

“Even though hotel and flight tickets were arranged, I cancelled it because only a small number may be necessary for the task. This is a violation of the rules. This is public money, and we must be responsible.

“Yesterday, I held a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar), the Public Service director-general (Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz), all secretaries-general and department heads, where I emphasised the government’s firmness on this matter and asked for their cooperation,“ he said.

Anwar told reporters this after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Darussalam here today.

The Prime Minister further explained that all ministers are responsible for any approvals given.

“Ministers, when travelling to any country, must present a paper to the Cabinet, and we usually cut down on whether this staff member or that staff member is needed, or if no staff are needed at all.

“Or it’s better to postpone the trip and align it with the Prime Minister’s visit, where MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) can be signed during the event, which will save costs,“ he said.

Anwar emphasised that reform within the government must be carried out continuously, and any violation of this effort cannot be tolerated.