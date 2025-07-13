Malaysian confirmed dead in Bali ferry tragedy, search continues

BANTING: Only one Malaysian has been confirmed dead so far in the ferry sinking tragedy in the Bali Strait on July 2.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that no additional Malaysian casualties have been reported, though search and rescue operations are still underway.

“I have been informed that a Malaysian was involved (killed) and has already been laid to rest.

“So far, there are no new victims involving Malaysians, but search efforts are ongoing,“ Mohamad told reporters after officiating the UMNO Kuala Langat Division Delegates’ Meeting.

The deceased, identified as Fauzey Awang, 55, was buried in East Java on Friday night, fulfilling his wish to rest near his teacher’s grave and close to his wife in Indonesia.

Originally from Terengganu, Fauzey frequently travelled between Malaysia and Indonesia to visit his wife.

The ill-fated ferry, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, was carrying 65 passengers and 22 vehicles when it sank shortly after departing Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi, East Java, bound for Bali.

As of Friday, 47 individuals have been accounted for—30 survivors and 17 deceased—while several remain missing.

Mohamad assured that relevant departments would assist the victim’s family.

The search operation continues as authorities work to locate those still unaccounted for. – Bernama