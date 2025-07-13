Smart digital classrooms launched at six ADTEC campuses in Malaysia

KULAI: A new Proof-of-Concept (POC) project featuring Smart and Digital Classrooms has been rolled out at six Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) campuses under the Department of Manpower (JTM).

The initiative aims to strengthen the link between education and industry within Malaysia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the six-month project, running until December, is a collaboration between the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Huawei Malaysia).

The Smart Classroom POC is being implemented at ADTEC Senai in Kulai, serving as the main reference centre.

Meanwhile, the Digital Classroom concept is being introduced at five other ADTEC campuses in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru, Pedas, Selandar, Perai, and Jerantut.

“This pilot project does not involve any cost to KESUMA or the government. It stems from a collaboration with Huawei following my visit to China with the Prime Minister last November, which led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company,“ Sim said.

In the initial phase, the focus is on training instructors.

Over the past two days, about 40 trainers under JTM have undergone training to familiarise themselves with the system.

Sim emphasised that TVET institutions must not only deliver technical training but also prioritise soft skills development, including communication, critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork.

“These added-value skills are crucial for enhancing the employability of graduates. I’ve always stressed that TVET should go beyond technical competencies by instilling soft skills. Communication, in particular, is key, and we are looking into offering language courses such as English, Arabic, Mandarin, and Tamil to further boost our students’ marketability,“ he added. – Bernama