Terengganu weightlifter Siti Noralyaa passes away after cancer battle

TERENGGANU weightlifter Siti Noralyaa Mat Marzuki, 25, has passed away after a long fight against breast cancer.

The athlete, who secured a bronze medal in the 71-kilogramme category at the 2022 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), died at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) yesterday evening.

Siti Noralyaa was surrounded by her family when she took her last breath at approximately 7.40 pm.

Her father, Mat Marzuki Mat Jusoh, 51, shared that she had been bedridden since June after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“She had been battling the illness since last January but kept it to herself, as she didn’t want to trouble the family,“ he said when contacted.

The late athlete was laid to rest earlier today at the Felda Kampung Belara Muslim Cemetery.

Her passing has left a void in the Malaysian sports community, where she was admired for her dedication and resilience. – Bernama