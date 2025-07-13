Selangor police probe eHATI programme for criminal offences

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police have initiated an inquiry to determine if criminal activities are linked to the eHATI marriage motivation programme.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that witnesses will be called to verify claims, including the alleged use of hallucination-inducing water.

Hussein explained that current information is based on third-party accounts, necessitating direct statements from involved individuals.

“We are opening an investigation paper to confirm whether offences under the Penal Code occurred, particularly regarding the use of certain substances,“ he said.

The police are collaborating with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to gather evidence.

This follows Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s directive for JAIS to investigate claims of immoral activities during eHATI events.

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad confirmed the probe under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995. – Bernama