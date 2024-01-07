Miri Hospital expansion benefits residents of Miri, Northern Sarawak

KUCHING: The initiative to expand Miri Hospital’s capacity and capability will help the government meet the increasingly urgent medical needs of the people in the area and the northern region of Sarawak.

The Works Ministry, in a statement, said that the construction of an additional building at Miri Hospital involved a cost of RM289.2 million.

“The handover ceremony of the Miri Hospital’s additional building construction project to the Health Ministry (MOH) was held today,” it said, adding that it was witnessed by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni; and senior officials from both ministries.

It also said that the certificate of practical completion (CPC) for the additional building was issued on April 28, and the expansion project includes an increase in bed capacity, medical expertise, and support services.

The new building block has 328 beds across various wards, along with 900 parking spaces, 300 motorcycle parking spaces, and other necessary facilities.

“The handover will allow the MOH and Miri Hospital to place and test all required medical equipment, before officially commencing operations, which will be announced by the hospital in due course,” read the statement.