Misappropriation of RON 95: Man arrested in Penang

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) foiled an attempt to misappropriate RON95 petrol with the arrest of a man at a petrol station here, last night.

Its director, S. Jegan said the arrest was made during a raid, conducted under Op Tiris 3.0, following intelligence and tip-off of fuel misappropriation activity at the gas station.

He said the 35-year-old man, who is a local, was arrested while refuelling a Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle.

“Following an inspection, it was found that the pickup vehicle had been modified with an additional tank built.

“About 750 litres of petrol estimated to be worth RM 1,537.50 were confiscated. Also seized were the pickup truck, an additional tank unit, three pieces of purchase receipt and a mobile phone,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and efforts are being made to identify individuals or other companies involved in the fraudulent activities.