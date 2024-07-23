Missing Albertine: Call Talian Kasih with any info - Johor Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is calling on the public to channel any information on six-year-old girl Albertine Leo Jia Hui who went missing from a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri on Saturday, by calling the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On said information can also be channelled through Whatsapp at 019-2615999 or the nearest district Social Welfare Office.

She said the public can also contact any nearby police station or the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters (IPD) hotline at 019-2792095 or Operations Room at 07-2212999.

“The state government has instructed all agencies under this committee to generate publicity on the disappearance of the child,” she said in a statement tonight.

She said the state government takes the issue of missing children seriously and calls on parents or guardians and the public to give top priority as well as to be alert in monitoring the safety of children at all times.

On Sunday, Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan asked for the public’s help in locating Albertine Leo who was reported missing by her father at a shopping mall at about 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Kumarasan described the child as 120 centimetres tall, with long black hair, fair skin and a slim build, and who was wearing shorts and a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ print on the front.