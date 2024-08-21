Missing crane operator found drowned

SIBU: A crane operator reported missing after falling into the sea while working on a vessel during dredging operations near the Petcham Methanol Plant jetty in Tanjung Kidurong this morning was found drowned.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre stated that the body of the victim, Mathew Manggah, 46, was found washed ashore at 4.56 pm, about 350 metres from the location where he fell.

He said the body was handed over to the police for further action.

The search and rescue operation was concluded following the discovery of the victim’s body.