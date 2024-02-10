Missing Malaysian man confirmed to have left Thailand, mother seeks answers

BANGKOK: The case of the disappearance of Malaysian Goh Beng Shong and his girlfriend, Ng Yin Yin, in Bangkok has taken an unexpected turn after Thai authorities confirmed he had left Thailand on Sept 7.

Goh’s mother, Tan Lee Lie, 60, who had travelled from Penang to Bangkok to look for her 21-year-old son, said she contacted the Malaysian embassy in Thailand for assistance.

Tan, who last spoke to her son on Sept 5, said he had contacted her, asking for help.

“He said he was in Bangkok and asked me how to order omelette in Thai. That was the last time we spoke,” she told Bernama on Wednesday.

According to Tan, Goh had four separate flight bookings under his name – Penang to Bangkok on Sept 4, Bangkok to Frankfurt (Sept 7), Frankfurt to Doha (Sept 12), and Doha to Kuala Lumpur (Sept 13).

Accompanied by a consular officer from the Malaysian embassy, Marwan Mustafa Kamal, Tan, who works as a kitchen helper, was brought to the Thai Airways office and Thailand’s Immigration Department to trace her son’s whereabouts.

“I managed to obtain the flight information under his name. Today, we went to the Thai Airways office and Immigration, only to be informed that my son departed on a flight to Frankfurt on Sept 7.”

Before losing contact, Goh had told his mother that he was working as a driver and his employer planned to take him on a working trip to the United Kingdom in September.

“I didn’t suspect anything until his girlfriend’s family lodged a missing person report, and I was contacted by the police,” she said, adding that she lodged a police report on Sept 14.

Tan said her son was a private person.

“I didn’t even know he has a girlfriend and I don’t know much about his social circle.”

Tan hopes for assistance from the Malaysian embassy in Germany and Wisma Putra to help find her son.

“I plead with the authorities to help me find my son. It has been about a month since I last heard from him.”

It was reported that Goh and Ng, 23, went missing after travelling to Bangkok, and both their families were unable to reach them.