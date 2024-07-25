Missing teen found in Pahang, police suspect abduction

PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old girl, who went missing in Batang Kali, Selangor on Tuesday, has been located in Triang, Pahang today.

Hulu Selangor deputy police chief Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said in a statement that the police found Nurul Aishah Farhana Azni at 12.30am

A 20-year-old unemployed male suspect, believed to have abducted the teenager who is thought to have family issues, was subsequently arrested and remanded until Saturday.

The suspect, who has no prior criminal record, tested negative for drugs and is being held for three days starting today.

Investigations are underway under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault against a child.

Asri previously reported that the girl was last seen at the Sakon Thai restaurant in Jalan Mahagoni, Bandar Utama Batang Kali before her family reported her missing.

He added that she had previously gone missing in January but returned home within 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Police seek help to find missing 17-year-old girl