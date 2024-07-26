Missing teenage girl found safe in Teluk Kumbar

BALIK PULAU: A teenage girl who was reported missing after being dropped off at a private educational institution’s dormitory here last Sunday was found safe at a mosque in Teluk Kumbar yesterday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police had earlier received a report from the 17-year-old girl’s father regarding her disappearance.

“The family just learnt about her absence yesterday after contacting the institution to check on her well-being, only to be told that she had not been present and had not attended classes since Sunday.

“Subsequently, her father lodged a police report, and a few hours later, the teenager was found safe by public members in Teluk Kumbar before her family notified the police,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He added that the girl was taken to the hospital for a health check-up and was reported to have no injuries.

Yesterday, a Facebook post by a man named Farhan Daud went viral, appealing to the public to help find his niece, Nur Maisarah Husna, who has been missing since July 21.