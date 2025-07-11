Drug abuse in Kelantan remains top concern, says Ahmad Zahid

TANAH MERAH: The issue of drug abuse continues to dominate Kelantan, with the state consistently recording the highest number of cases nationwide. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed concern over the alarming statistics, emphasizing the need for stronger intervention.

Speaking after opening the Tanah Merah UMNO division delegates meeting, Ahmad Zahid cited data from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM). “I am quite disheartened because Kelantan still ‘leads’ the nation in drug abuse, and this statistic has been confirmed by various agencies,“ he said.

As chairman of the National Anti-Drugs Cabinet Committee, he stressed that addressing the crisis requires collective responsibility. “It is not appropriate for any party to shirk responsibility and assume that it is solely the duty of others,“ he added.

Authorities have been urged to intensify enforcement and rehabilitation efforts to curb the rising trend. The persistent drug problem in Kelantan remains a pressing challenge for both state and federal agencies. - Bernama