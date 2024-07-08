Misusing LHDN logo an offence under emblems, names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963

PUTRAJAYA: Misuse of the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) logo by any party without approval is an offence under Part 1, Schedule 1, Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963.

LHDN issued a statement today stating that it took such misuse seriously as it could cause confusion among the public.

“LHDN will not hesitate to take stern action against any party involved under the provision of the law,” the board said and advised the public not to use the tax agency’s logo or any reference to LHDN for the purpose of marketing, advertising and such in print media, social media, videos or any other medium without approval.

LHDN reiterated that its logo and references to LHDN could not be used without approval, adding that several series of reminders had been publicly issued via media statements and infographics about scam syndicates using its name and logo.

LHDN also advised Malaysians to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to such scams.