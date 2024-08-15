MITI launches anti-dumping probe on tin-plated steel imports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) will launch an anti-dumping duty investigation into imports of flat-rolled iron or non-alloy steel products with a width of 600mm or more, clad, plated, or coated with tin (electrolytic tinplate or tinplate).

In a statement, MITI said the investigation follows a petition from domestic producer Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Bhd, requesting an inquiry into imports of the subject merchandise originating from or exported by China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The petitioner alleges that these imports were sold at prices significantly lower than their domestic selling prices in the named countries (dumped prices).

“In accordance with the Act and the Regulations, a preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from the date of initiation.

“If the preliminary determination is affirmative, the government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at a rate necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry,” it said.

MITI will distribute questionnaires and relevant documents to interested parties, including importers, foreign exporters or producers of the subject merchandise in the named countries, trade associations and the governments of the named countries.

Other interested parties wishing to participate in the investigation must request the questionnaires in writing to MITI no later than Aug 29, 2024.

“Interested parties may also submit their views in writing, along with questionnaire responses and additional supporting evidence, to MITI by Sept 13, 2024.

“In the event that interested parties fail to provide the necessary information or submit inadequate information and views within the specified time limit, the government may base its preliminary determination on the available facts,” it added.